Lamar Odom raises eyebrows with comment on Nikola Jokic video

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic went viral this week after a video of him singing in club in his native Serbia made the rounds.

“This is the best basketball player in the world,” Jokic’s Nuggets teammate Christian Braun tweeted.

The video was especially amusing because Jokic looks like a giant compared to those around him as he dances and sings. But not everyone was impressed with Jokic’s rhythm.

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom caught wind of Jokic’s viral video and while he offered Jokic credit for his basketball skills, Odom ragged on him a bit for his dancing skills — or lack thereof.

My man plays ball like a brotha, but he sure don’t dance like one! https://t.co/MsKA8ejLxC — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 26, 2023

Odom’s clearly tongue-in-cheek comment drew a mixed reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some got a good chuckle out of it while others appeared to be put off.

“How would you dance with a Balkan music?” one user responded.

Others piled on, poking a little fun at Jokic.

“He (definitely) ain’t going on (Dancing With the Stars),” another tweeted.

As someone with absolutely no rhythm to speak of, I can relate to Jokic’s awkward grooving. But after picking up a NBA title and securing an NBA Finals MVP Award, Jokic can pretty much do whatever he wants and people will still love and respect him — even if he goes viral in a very unflattering way.