Hilarious video of Nikola Jokic partying in Serbia goes viral

Nikola Jokic’s summer to remember continues.

An absolutely majestic TikTok video of the Denver Nuggets superstar Jokic went viral this week. The video showed Jokic at a club in his native Serbia singing along to the music without a care in the world. Jokic clearly knew every word of the song and even started swaying around with his drink in hand at one point.

You can see the hilarious video here.

The best part of that video has to be that Jokic, even when slightly hunched over, still looked about twice as big as any other person in that club. But we now know that twice the size is also twice the fun.

Jokic’s Nuggets teammate Christian Braun even reacted to the priceless video by tweeting, “this is the best basketball player in the world.”

It is a well-deserved summer of indulgence for Jokic, who just led Denver to their first title in franchise history as the Finals MVP. Also a two-time NBA regular season MVP, Jokic somehow seems to have outdone his antics from the Nuggets’ championship parade.