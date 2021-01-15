Lamar Odom signs celebrity boxing deal and will fight in June

Lamar Odom is the latest celebrity to enter the world of celebrity boxing.

Odom announced on Thursday that he has signed with Celebrity Boxing. He made the announcement in a video and also shared a photo of himself in a fighting pose.

Odom is set to fight on June 12 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. He was asking for suggestions of celebrities to fight.

If they could line up someone from the Kardashian family, that would sell pretty well.

Celebrities fights may be a trend for the future after the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight sold pretty well along with the Nate Robinson-Jake Paul fight.

Odom, 41, played in the NBA from 1999-2013. He was a two-time NBA champion and former Sixth Man of the Year. He recently played in the Big 3 basketball league, though he got dropped in 2019.