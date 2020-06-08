LaMarcus Aldridge out for season after arthroscopic surgery

The San Antonio Spurs have more games to play in the NBA season, but LaMarcus Aldridge won’t be taking part in them.

The Spurs center will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his shuolder, the team announced Monday.

The Spurs today announced that LaMarcus Aldridge had a surgical procedure performed on his right shoulder, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. MORE: https://t.co/wFM31GwLjq pic.twitter.com/kwfI6hVdXU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 8, 2020

Per the Spurs, Aldridge had the surgery in April, so they’ll have been prepared for this eventuality for quite some time.

The 34-year-old had started 53 games for San Antonio in 2019-20, averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Spurs will be one of the teams pushing for the final playoff spot, and Aldridge’s absence is certain to make that task tougher.