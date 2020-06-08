pixel 1
header
Tuesday, June 9, 2020

LaMarcus Aldridge out for season after arthroscopic surgery

June 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

The San Antonio Spurs have more games to play in the NBA season, but LaMarcus Aldridge won’t be taking part in them.

The Spurs center will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his shuolder, the team announced Monday.

Per the Spurs, Aldridge had the surgery in April, so they’ll have been prepared for this eventuality for quite some time.

The 34-year-old had started 53 games for San Antonio in 2019-20, averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Spurs will be one of the teams pushing for the final playoff spot, and Aldridge’s absence is certain to make that task tougher.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus