LaMarcus Aldridge could return to Nets after being cleared to play

LaMarcus Aldridge shockingly announced his retirement from the NBA back in April due to a heart condition, but he has reportedly been given the green light to resume his playing career.

Doctors have cleared Aldridge to play again, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 36-year-old has passed all of the necessary tests, and he could soon re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play again, passing all of the necessary tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets are leaders to sign Aldridge, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome in 2006. He said his irregular heartbeat always seemed to work itself out during games as his heart rate increased, but that did not happen when the Nets played the Los Angeles Lakers on April 10. That frightening experience was enough to convince Aldridge to give up playing.

After he was pursued by multiple teams following his buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, Aldridge decided to sign with Brooklyn. He averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game between the Nets and Spurs last season.

Aldridge is a seven-time All-Star, with his most recent appearance coming in 2019. He could be a nice addition to Brooklyn’s frontcourt if he remains healthy.