LaMelo Ball has funny reaction to jersey number mishap

LaMelo Ball’s efforts to secure the No. 1 jersey continue to get foiled.

Nick Carboni of WCNC-TV in Charlotte reported this week that Ball was attempting to switch his jersey from No. 2 to his more familiar No. 1 but missed the NBA’s deadline to do so.

The Hornets star had a funny and exasperated reaction to the mishap on Sunday. Ball tweeted that he had been telling the league that he wanted to change his jersey number since before he got drafted.

how i miss but been tellin em since i got drafted lol https://t.co/LGnpCX5egD — Melo (@MELOD1P) August 8, 2021

Ball wore the No. 1 jersey throughout his time at Chino Hills High School as well as his pre-NBA professional career. But the number was already taken by guard Malik Monk when Ball arrived in Charlotte last year. Monk has since left to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the No. 1 jersey still continues to elude Ball.

The reigning Rookie of the Year even tried to negotiate with Monk for the number last season to no avail. It does not sound like Ball will be giving up on his efforts any time soon either.