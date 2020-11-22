 Skip to main content
Malik Monk willing to give up his jersey number to LaMelo Ball?

November 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is trying to finesse Malik Monk for his jersey number, and Monk seems receptive.

Ball wears jersey No. 1, but Monk has worn that number during his three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. That presented a conflict for LaMelo, who was selected third overall by the Hornets in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

Lonzo, who is LaMelo’s oldest brother, tried to get the ball rolling on behalf of LaMelo. He tweeted Monk suggesting the former Kentucky star might want to switch back to No. 5, which is what the guard wore in college.

Monk responded on Friday by saying he couldn’t do a switch.

However, things changed a day later.

Nic Batum, who wore No. 5 in Charlotte, was waived by the Hornets via the stretch provision on Saturday to make room for Gordon Hayward’s contract. After that news came out, Monk wrote back to Lonzo and said he was willing to work something out for the jersey number swap.

Now everyone can be happy. Monk can get his college number back, while LaMelo can get his No. 1.

A jersey number may not seem like much of a big deal, but it’s important in marketing for the Balls, who are fairly tied to their numbers.

Now that the number issue appears to be worked out, we need LaVar and Michael Jordan to play 1-on-1 next.

