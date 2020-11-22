Malik Monk willing to give up his jersey number to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball is trying to finesse Malik Monk for his jersey number, and Monk seems receptive.

Ball wears jersey No. 1, but Monk has worn that number during his three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. That presented a conflict for LaMelo, who was selected third overall by the Hornets in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

Lonzo, who is LaMelo’s oldest brother, tried to get the ball rolling on behalf of LaMelo. He tweeted Monk suggesting the former Kentucky star might want to switch back to No. 5, which is what the guard wore in college.

Monk responded on Friday by saying he couldn’t do a switch.

Can’t do it bro — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) November 20, 2020

However, things changed a day later.

Nic Batum, who wore No. 5 in Charlotte, was waived by the Hornets via the stretch provision on Saturday to make room for Gordon Hayward’s contract. After that news came out, Monk wrote back to Lonzo and said he was willing to work something out for the jersey number swap.

We can work something out now — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) November 21, 2020

Now everyone can be happy. Monk can get his college number back, while LaMelo can get his No. 1.

A jersey number may not seem like much of a big deal, but it’s important in marketing for the Balls, who are fairly tied to their numbers.

Now that the number issue appears to be worked out, we need LaVar and Michael Jordan to play 1-on-1 next.