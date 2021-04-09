Lance Stephenson attempting NBA comeback?

The man known as “Born Ready” is ready for his next shot in the NBA.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on Thursday that the Miami Heat recently became aware that veteran swingman Lance Stephenson is looking to get back into the league. The Heat had been looking to fill a vacant roster spot, which ultimately went to big man Dewayne Dedmon.

Nevertheless, Stephenson is reportedly shooting 500 three-pointers a day and is making about 85 to 90 percent of them. Associates also say that he has matured after being teammates with players like LeBron James and Rajon Rondo on the Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson adds.

Stephenson is still only 30 years old. But he has been out of the league since his stint with the Lakers in the 2018-19 season. His numbers for the Lakers (7.2 points and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes per game) were decent but far from spectacular.

Since then, Stephenson has been trying his hand overseas. But as a versatile 6-foot-6 wing with some 3-and-D skill, it can’t hurt to see if he can land a 10-day contract with some depth-needy NBA team.