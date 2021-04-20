Larsa Pippen shares note after death of Scottie’s son Antron

Scottie Pippen shared the sad news on Monday that his son Antron has died, and Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa was among those who paid tribute on social media.

Larsa Pippen, who is not Antron’s mother but shares four children with Scottie, posted about Antron’s death on her Instagram story. She shared a photo of Antron with Scottie’s and Larsa’s three sons, Scotty Jr., Preston and Justin.

Larsa Pippen shared a tribute to Scottie’s late son Antron on her Instagram account pic.twitter.com/0mEWyM2Zfx — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) April 20, 2021

“Some truths in life are hard to accept,” Larsa wrote. “Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always. Rip Antron.”

Larsa and Scottie also share a daughter, Sophia, together. Scottie has two other daughters, Taylor and Sierra, whom he had with other women. Taylor had a twin named Tyler who died shortly after birth.

Antron Pippen was 33. Scottie said Monday that he and his first-born son shared a love for basketball and that he believes Antron could have made it to the NBA if not for a medical condition.