Antron Pippen, son of Scottie, dies — dead at 33

Scottie Pippen revealed on Monday that his family is going through a difficult time, as his first-born son has died.

Pippen said in an Instagram post that his son, Antron Pippen, died on Sunday. While Scottie did not reveal the cause of death, he did mention that Antron suffered from chronic asthma.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” Pippen wrote. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again”

Antron was 33.

Antron was the only child Scottie and his ex-wife Karen McCollum had together. They got married in 1988 shortly after Antron was born and were divorced in 1990.

Scottie said he believes Antron would have had a chance to make it to the NBA if not for his asthma condition. South Georgia Technical College, where Antron played a season in 2006-2007, paid tribute to him on social media.

The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets pic.twitter.com/gAiXCr72z2 — SGTC Jets (@SGTCJets) April 19, 2021

Antron was one of eight kids that Scottie has. The Chicago Bulls legend has four children with Larsa Pippen, who has been in the news lately for other reasons.