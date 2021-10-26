Watch: Lauri Markkanen stared down Nikola Jokic after big dunk on him

Lauri Markkanen smashed on Nikola Jokic on Monday, and then he did some celebrating.

Markkanen, who is in his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, scored the first points of his team’s game against Jokic’s Denver Nuggets.

Markkanen got a steal then went coast-to-coast and took off for a dunk attempt from a few feet in front of the free throw line. He dunked over Jokic, who was trying to draw a charge.

After dunking the ball, Markkanen stared down Jokic.

LAURI MARKKANEN POSTERIZED JOKIC. Stared down MVP. 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/1hDRh6LWDc — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 26, 2021

Look at the disrespect! That’s the reigning league MVP, and Markkanen showed no regard for him!

Jokic isn’t a big dunker, so maybe he’ll have to settle for recording a triple-double to get revenge.