Monday, October 25, 2021

Watch: Lauri Markkanen stared down Nikola Jokic after big dunk on him

October 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lauri Markkanen dunks on Nikola Jokic

Lauri Markkanen smashed on Nikola Jokic on Monday, and then he did some celebrating.

Markkanen, who is in his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, scored the first points of his team’s game against Jokic’s Denver Nuggets.

Markkanen got a steal then went coast-to-coast and took off for a dunk attempt from a few feet in front of the free throw line. He dunked over Jokic, who was trying to draw a charge.

After dunking the ball, Markkanen stared down Jokic.

Look at the disrespect! That’s the reigning league MVP, and Markkanen showed no regard for him!

Jokic isn’t a big dunker, so maybe he’ll have to settle for recording a triple-double to get revenge.

