Lauri Markkanen appears to take shot at former team Bulls

September 9, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is finally out of Chicago, and it sounds like it has been a long time coming for him.

The new Cleveland Cavaliers big man spoke this week with reporters and appeared to take a thinly-veiled shot at his former team, the Bulls.

“I feel like I get to play basketball the way I know rather than just having to play one role,” said Markkanen of being in Cleveland, per Evan Dammarrell of Right Down Euclid. “After talking with the coaching staff, I feel like it’s pretty free here.”

The 24-year-old Markkanen was drafted by Chicago No. 7 overall in 2017 and began flirting with a 20-10 average by his sophomore year. But as Bulls teammate Zach LaVine ascended and the team went through a number of coaching changes, Markkanen was never able to touch those heights again.

After years of being openly frustrated with the Chicago offense, Markkanen got sent to Cleveland in a multi-team trade this offseason. There, he will have the chance to be the Cavs’ leading scorer and prove that he has a lot more to offer than what he was able to show in Chicago.

.

