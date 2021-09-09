Lauri Markkanen appears to take shot at former team Bulls

Lauri Markkanen is finally out of Chicago, and it sounds like it has been a long time coming for him.

The new Cleveland Cavaliers big man spoke this week with reporters and appeared to take a thinly-veiled shot at his former team, the Bulls.

“I feel like I get to play basketball the way I know rather than just having to play one role,” said Markkanen of being in Cleveland, per Evan Dammarrell of Right Down Euclid. “After talking with the coaching staff, I feel like it’s pretty free here.”

The 24-year-old Markkanen was drafted by Chicago No. 7 overall in 2017 and began flirting with a 20-10 average by his sophomore year. But as Bulls teammate Zach LaVine ascended and the team went through a number of coaching changes, Markkanen was never able to touch those heights again.

After years of being openly frustrated with the Chicago offense, Markkanen got sent to Cleveland in a multi-team trade this offseason. There, he will have the chance to be the Cavs’ leading scorer and prove that he has a lot more to offer than what he was able to show in Chicago.