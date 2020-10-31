LaVar Ball shares what team he wants to draft son LaMelo

LaMelo Ball is one of the most well-known prospects in this year’s NBA Draft, and his outspoken father has made it clear where he wants his son to go.

Ball appeared on “The Pascal Show” for an interview that was published last week. In the interview, LaVar was asked where he wants his son to be drafted.

“I want him in either New York or Detroit,” LaVar says.

The host was surprised LaVar didn’t want LaMelo with the Lakers.

“The makeup that they have right now — that’s not good,” LaVar said.

LaVar believes “the key is to have the right coach behind him.”

LaVar never felt oldest son Lonzo had the right coach behind him with the Lakers. That is why he wants LaMelo going to the right place. He also doesn’t want LaMelo going to the Warriors, but that’s for a different reason.

LaMelo is considered one of the best prospects in the draft and expected to be among the top five picks. The Pistons have the No. 7 pick and the Knicks have the No. 8 selection. Either team might have to trade up if they want LaMelo.