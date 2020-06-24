LaVar Ball does not want son LaMelo going to the Warriors

LaMelo Ball is one of the top prospects in this year’s NBA Draft class and very likely to be one of the first five draft picks. The Golden State Warriors had the worst record in the league as of the season’s suspension and are likely to land a high pick. But LaVar Ball does not want his son going to Golden State because he does not think LaMelo would be a good fit there.

“That’s the part I don’t like about Golden State,” LaVar said on the Say Less with Kaz podcast. “They got Klay and the other guys, and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys. Melo ain’t no follower. He don’t need to do what they do, let them do they thing.”

The Warriors already have a backcourt featuring Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, meaning LaMelo wouldn’t have a chance to shine. That’s the problem as LaVar sees it.

“There’s a reason you are looking at my son. He’s talented and can play the game. It ain’t that hard. Guy is open, and you pass it to them. You open and you been working on your shot? Shoot the ball. It’s fast-paced, it’s good. But don’t be like Melo got to his turn and wait for two or three years to go by and learn from the veterans. Ain’t about that. Can you play or not?”

The point made by moot anyway, because the Warriors might not even want LaMelo anyway.

