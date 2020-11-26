LaVar Ball says he will play Michael Jordan 1-on-1 under this condition

LaVar Ball became known for making ridiculous claims, including one about how he would take Michael Jordan 1-on-1.

Yes, back in 2017, Ball said he would beat MJ under any circumstance. The absurd claim led to multiple jokes at Ball’s expense. Even His Airness ended up responding.

Fast forward three years, and Ball’s son, LaMelo, was drafted No. 3 overall by the Charlotte Hornets, who are owned by Jordan. That led to some renewed questions about whether LaVar and Jordan would play. LaMelo offered his response to that question.

LaVar was asked during a turkey giveaway about the possibility of facing Jordan. He told TMZ Sports he would do it under one very expensive condition.

“You’re going to see me and Mike play for the small price of $200 million on pay-per-view. If it’s a dollar short, we’re not playing,” Ball said. “Whenever they come with $200 million, I’ll be ready to put my shoes back on and give you one more game.”

LaVar said he hadn’t talked with Jordan about the game, but that was his price. However, he did concede such a game was very unlikely to happen.

“Realistically, neither one of us is going to do this. We over 50!” Ball said.

At least Ball made that acknowledgement. But if he is willing to face Jordan on pay-per-view, MJ might be willing to serve him the way he once did OJ Mayo in this legendary video.

We’d love to see it, and so would many other fans. We should make this happen!