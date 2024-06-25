Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis want Lakers to make 1 offseason move

The Los Angeles Lakers need to find a way to make roster upgrades this offseason if they want to contend for a championship next year, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis are reportedly hoping the team makes a big one.

James has until Saturday to decide whether to exercise his $51.4 million player option for next season or become a free agent. The NBA Draft will be held on Thursday and Friday, so LeBron can wait to see how that plays out first. He may try to use the timeline as leverage, too.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, James and Anthony Davis want the Lakers to use the NBA Draft to make a significant splash. The two superstars are reportedly hoping their team will “prove their desire to win this week by going all-in for another elite player.”

There is a wide-ranging assumption that James will remain with the Lakers whether he exercises his player option or signs a new deal. However, Amick reports that LeBron has not given the team any indication of his plans.

Though he continued to play at an incredibly high level last season, LeBron will turn 40 in December. The Lakers have to be careful not to make too many long-term decisions based on the four-time NBA MVP’s desires, as James may not be around much longer. Davis, on the other hand, is only 31. If he pressures the Lakers to acquire another star player, that might hold significant weight.

One rival executive recently speculated that the Lakers have a dream target in mind this offseason. L.A. can trade up to three first-round picks ahead of the NBA Draft, so it will be interesting to see if they pull the trigger on any big moves.