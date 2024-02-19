LeBron James breaks silence on his rumored trade to Warriors

LeBron James on Sunday addressed the reports that the Los Angeles Lakers recently entertained the idea of trading him to the Golden State Warriors.

James and Warriors star Steph Curry were both named starters and therefore teammates for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. But in an alternate universe, both of them could have been representing the Warriors based on the reports following the NBA trade deadline.

The Lakers star was asked about the trade buzz during an interview with TNT’s “Inside The NBA” crew.

“It didn’t go far at all,” said James. “I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it. … Sometimes there’s conversations that happen behind closed doors that you don’t even know about. Until it’s real or not, then they’ll bring it to you. But it never even got to me.”

The fact that James even acknowledged the trade rumor at all is somewhat telling of its potential legitimacy. LeBron had always been the sun around which his past teams have revolved. James even earned the “Le-GM” moniker in reference to past front offices and general managers (GMs) seemingly bending to his will.

The Lakers even played by those rules early on. The team traded for both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook after the moves were given James’ stamp of approval first. But the Lakers are clearly thinking about their future post-James.

At 39 years old, James has taken a step back in his production on the court. But the 20-time All-Star remains one of the best players in the world with averages of 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game through 49 contests this season.

James was apparently feeling candid while talking to the TNT crew. The Lakers star even discussed how exactly he might retire in the not-too-distant future.