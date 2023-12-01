LeBron James makes bold promise amid huge Bronny news

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is already blocking off his calendar for Bronny James’ eventual USC debut.

Following the Lakers’ 133-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, James was asked about the recent positive update on his son Bronny’s health.

The 19-year-old USC freshman was announced Thursday to have received clearance for a “full return” to basketball following his cardiac arrest on July 24.

James told reporters that he plans to sit out a Lakers game if it lands on the same day as Bronny’s USC debut. The 4-time MVP already informed his teammates of his plans.

“I’m looking forward to his first game, whenever he’s cleared. … I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we play, then I’m going to have to catch them the next game. … Family over everything,” said James.

“I definitely gotta see Bronny’s first college game whenever he’s cleared and ready to go.” LeBron James let #Lakers fans know he'll be out of the office for Bronny's debut. pic.twitter.com/kCBf9Ut0TJ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2023

The Lakers’ and Trojans’ schedules don’t really have much overlap in the coming weeks.

The two teams both play on December 28 and 30. The latter date also happens to be LeBron’s birthday.

In January, only three USC games on the 3rd, 13th, and 17th, overlap with Lakers contests.

Both teams also play this Saturday, but Bronny likely still has to get into game shape before USC head coach Andy Enfield even considers playing him.

Bronny James was rated by 247 Sports as a 4-star recruit before committing to USC in May. The 6’4″ combo guard is highly regarded for his outside shooting and potential as an on-ball defender.