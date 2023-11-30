Big announcement made about Bronny James’ status

A spokesperson for the James family shared a major announcement on Thursday regarding Bronny James.

James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball and begin practicing and playing in games for the USC Trojans.

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after,” the statement said.

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest on July 24 while working out at the Galen Center. The cause of the sudden medical episode was revealed a month later.

James has been actively supporting his USC teammates while awaiting medical clearance to begin practicing and playing with the team.

A freshman out of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), James was regarded as a four-star recruit entering college.

The Trojans are 5-2 this season and have four more non-conference games before beginning the conference slate at Oregon on December 28.