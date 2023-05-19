 Skip to main content
LeBron James called out for flop against Nuggets

May 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
LeBron James grabs his hand

LeBron James was called out on Thursday night over his blatant flop in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

Early in the fourth quarter, James got tangled with Nikola Jokic and then went flying to embellish the contact.

James drew a foul call on Jokic with his acting job, so that explains why he flops. It works.

But it’s awfully rich of the Lakers to have complained about the Warriors flopping in the previous series when James resorted to the same behavior against the Nuggets.

Many fans made note of the irony of the Lakers’ complaints when they do the same thing.

Even Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan had to call out James for flopping.

