LeBron James changing jersey number back to No. 6 next season

LeBron James is already making a big change for next season.

As first reported by Shams Charania and Tim Cato of The Athletic, James will change his jersey from No. 23 to No. 6 next season. The change is expected to come after the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” A new trailer for the film was released Wednesday, and it depicted James wearing No. 6.

The report adds that teammate Anthony Davis will continue to wear No. 3 despite the No. 23 jersey becoming available. Davis had worn No. 23 throughout his career until he joined the Lakers.

James wore No. 6 during his tenure with the Miami Heat. He has worn No. 23 during the remainder of his NBA career, including both of his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and, at least until now, his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s worth noting that James was prepared to switch jersey numbers two years ago, but that did not end up happening for a very specific reason. That is clearly squared away now, paving the way for the change.