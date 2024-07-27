LeBron James already has one of the coldest photos from 2024 Olympics

LeBron James has yet to take the court for Team USA basketball in the 2024 Paris Olympics. But he already has one of the most memorable snapshots from the quadrennial event.

Earlier this week, James was named one of the United States’ two flag bearers for the Olympics’ opening ceremony.

Instead of being held at an indoor stadium, the 2024 opening ceremony was held along the Seine River. Each country’s athletes paraded on boats drifting along the iconic French waterway.

James and other countries’ flag bearers stood in the bow of their respective boats while holding their nation’s flags. As James held the US flag alongside tennis star Coco Gauff, he became the focal point of an epic photo capturing the American contingent braving the rainy weather.

Telling my kids LeBron was the president pic.twitter.com/0R1gfvCYhH — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) July 26, 2024

Some joked that James looked like he was recreating the famous painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware River.

LeBron leading his army to battle (2024) pic.twitter.com/pCjooTca2M — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 26, 2024

1776 – Washington 2024 – LeBron pic.twitter.com/iY2TKrKyLV — BronMuse (@BronMuse) July 26, 2024

Whether you’re a fan of James or not, it’s hard to deny that the photo — and the scene overall — looked pretty awesome.

One of Team USA basketball’s other pillars in Kevin Durant also recently trended on social media for a photo of his own. Durant’s viral image was far less flattering.