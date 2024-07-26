Kevin Durant had 3-word response to getting posterized by Anthony Edwards

Kevin Durant has become the latest player victimized by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. The Phoenix Suns forward had the perfect response to a photo of him getting dunked on by Edwards.

Edwards put Durant on a poster during a recent Team USA scrimmage ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The snapshot of the highlight has since gone extremely viral on social media.

Durant himself reposted the photo and included a simple three-word caption.

“I tried Jennifer,” Durant wrote.

I tried Jennifer https://t.co/iRhCMSt2Hp — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 25, 2024

Durant’s message was a nod to New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum’s viral tweet back in 2018. McCollum had responded online to a fan named Jennifer, who had taunted the then-Portland Trail Blazers star for his lack of postseason wins.

It’s hard to blame Durant for at least trying to block Edwards out during the play. But given how explosive Edwards is on the court, any defender on the floor could potentially be posterized at any moment. Despite Durant basically being a 7-footer, he is apparently no exception.

Edwards compiled some of the nastiest dunks of the decade during his breakout 2023-24 season. One of them was even against Durant when the Timberwolves knocked out the Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs (video here).

With Durant reportedly nursing a calf injury, it’s admirable that he even tried to contest Edwards at all.