LeBron James agrees to new Lakers contract with interesting detail

LeBron James has put to rest any speculation about his future by reaching a new contract agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that James and the Lakers have a new two-year deal in place with a player option for the 2024-25 season. James can make as much as $111 million over the course of the contract.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

James had been entering the final year of his previous contract with the Lakers, sparking some speculation about his future. This will put that firmly to rest.

The player option is easily the most interesting detail of the contract. It will essentially allow James to opt out of his deal just as his son Bronny is due to become draft-eligible in 2024. Based on what we know about James’ ambitions, that probably is not a coincidence.

Though he turns 38 in December, James is still performing at a high level. His 30.3 points per game last season marked one of his best scoring seasons statistically, and the Lakers will essentially go as far as he can take them.