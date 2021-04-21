 Skip to main content
LeBron James deletes tweet targeting police officer after receiving backlash

April 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James

LeBron James on Tuesday deleted a tweet that targeted a police officer.

James sent a tweet showing an image of a police officer. His tweet said “YOU’RE NEXT” on it, along with an hour glass, indicating the officer’s time was ticking. James hashtagged the tweet “ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The tweet was in response to an incident on Monday in Ohio.

Police in Columbus, Ohio were called and responded to a report of an attempted stabbing on Monday. An officer ended up shooting 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who had a knife in her hand and was lunging towards another woman. Police on Tuesday released video footage of the event.

Bryant was in foster care living at the home and in an altercation with someone else.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, “Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said officers are authorized to use deadly force to protect themselves or a third party.” Woods says the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

James deleted his tweet, likely in response to negative backlash. Some on social media pointed out that the officer who shot Bryant may have saved another woman’s life.

Columbus Police will investigate to see whether the officer’s use of force was justified.

James has been out for the Lakers since suffering an ankle injury on this scramble play on March 20. The 36-year-old has been outspoken on societal matters, particularly over the past year.

