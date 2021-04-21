LeBron James deletes tweet targeting police officer after receiving backlash

LeBron James on Tuesday deleted a tweet that targeted a police officer.

James sent a tweet showing an image of a police officer. His tweet said “YOU’RE NEXT” on it, along with an hour glass, indicating the officer’s time was ticking. James hashtagged the tweet “ACCOUNTABILITY.”

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

The tweet was in response to an incident on Monday in Ohio.

Police in Columbus, Ohio were called and responded to a report of an attempted stabbing on Monday. An officer ended up shooting 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who had a knife in her hand and was lunging towards another woman. Police on Tuesday released video footage of the event.

Bryant was in foster care living at the home and in an altercation with someone else.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, “Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said officers are authorized to use deadly force to protect themselves or a third party.” Woods says the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

James deleted his tweet, likely in response to negative backlash. Some on social media pointed out that the officer who shot Bryant may have saved another woman’s life.

Your deleted tweet was partly correct Lebron, there should be accountability. Accountability for the knife wielding girl who forced an officer to shoot her in defense of the girl in pinks life. Her decisions and actions brought what happened upon her. pic.twitter.com/55vHzo0T5G — Tyler_Reid (@Tyler_Reid19) April 21, 2021

Columbus Police will investigate to see whether the officer’s use of force was justified.

James has been out for the Lakers since suffering an ankle injury on this scramble play on March 20. The 36-year-old has been outspoken on societal matters, particularly over the past year.