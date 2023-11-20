Incredible photo of Russell Westbrook trying to dunk on Dillon Brooks goes viral

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook fell short of putting Dillon Brooks on a poster Friday against the Houston Rockets. But even the failed attempt was a sight to behold.

The Clippers snapped the Rockets’ 6-game winning streak in a 106-100 affair at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

During the second quarter of the contest, Westbrook had a 1-on-1 situation against Brooks in transition. The 35-year-old tried to channel his past self by rising straight up to try and dunk over the Rockets wing.

Russ couldn't help but laugh after he tried to posterize Dillon Brooks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/waSCTSNpVY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2023

Westbrook missed the dunk. However, the moment did yield a spectacular snapshot of Russ mid-air while holding Brooks’ face with his off-hand.

This photo of Russell Westbrook covering Dillon Brooks eyes 🤣 (📸: @SLAMonline) pic.twitter.com/L4LPzOD5kA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

Brooks started using the missed dunk as ammunition for his trash talk against Westbrook. The 9-time All-Star just laughed him off.

“You’ve got no bounce,” Brooks said, much to the amusement of Westbrook.

Dillon Brooks telling Westbrook “You got no bounce” and then Westbrook laughing at him is pure comedy. Never a dull moment pic.twitter.com/bfjFT7Fe8N — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 18, 2023

Westbrook is no longer in his athletic prime. But the hang time he still has today, as evidenced in the photo against Brooks, is largely impressive for his age.

The Clippers star finished the contest with 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. Brooks didn’t fare any better. The Rockets forward tallied 4 points and 4 rebounds in a game he ended up fouling out of.