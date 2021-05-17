LeBron James dismisses injury concerns about his ankle

LeBron James on Sunday dismissed further concerns about his ankle.

James rolled his problematic right ankle during the fourth quarter of his Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron appears to roll his right ankle, slightly limps off the court pic.twitter.com/oRZpY4jbiC — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 17, 2021

James exited the game after that and did not return.

After the game, there were questions about his status. LeBron said he tweaked his ankle and will “be fine.”

LeBron on his ankle: "It was a tweak. I stepped on (Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s) foot after that last layup … but I'll be fine.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 17, 2021

Lakers coach Frank Vogel also said James would be fine.

Frank Vogel, postgame, on LeBron’s ankle: “He says he’s good to go … no issues” https://t.co/vN6wtr57WF — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 17, 2021

James missed 20 games due to his right ankle injury, returned, and then missed six more games after reinjuring it. This is part of the reason why there was talk that James wouldn’t be fully healthy during the playoffs.

James’ Lakers face the Golden State Warriors in the 7-8 play-in game on Wednesday.