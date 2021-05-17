 Skip to main content
LeBron James dismisses injury concerns about his ankle

May 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James

LeBron James on Sunday dismissed further concerns about his ankle.

James rolled his problematic right ankle during the fourth quarter of his Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

James exited the game after that and did not return.

After the game, there were questions about his status. LeBron said he tweaked his ankle and will “be fine.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel also said James would be fine.

James missed 20 games due to his right ankle injury, returned, and then missed six more games after reinjuring it. This is part of the reason why there was talk that James wouldn’t be fully healthy during the playoffs.

James’ Lakers face the Golden State Warriors in the 7-8 play-in game on Wednesday.

