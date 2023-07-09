 Skip to main content
LeBron James had message for Gregg Popovich after contract extension news

July 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
LeBron James in a purple Lakers sweater

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James had a message for Gregg Popovich in response to the news of the coach’s contract extension.

The San Antonio Spurs announced on Saturday that Popovich had signed a five-year contract with the team. The deal is reportedly worth $80 million.

In response to the news, James congratulated Popovich and teased that the coach would be picking up the bill for their next dinner meeting.

“POP!!!!!! Congrats on the new deal. Next wine dinner on you,” James joked.

Popovich is 74 years old and has coached the Spurs since 1996-1997, winning five championships.

Now that they have Victor Wembanyama in the fold, Pop likely feels re-energized and excited about the next several years. And he apparently owes James a wine dinner now.

