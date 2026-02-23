Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James has not forgotten about the shade Jaylen Brown threw at Bronny

LeBron James looks on
Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) smiles after he dunked the ball in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is not letting Jaylen Brown’s slight against Bronny James slide just yet.

Brown got the better of the father-and-son duo on Sunday as the Boston Celtics crushed the Los Angeles Lakers 111-89 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Brown led all scorers with 32 points to go along with 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.

LeBron had mostly positive things to say about the Celtics star as he spoke to reporters in the Lakers’ locker room. But when asked about his relationship with Brown over the years, James had to admit that he still hasn’t forgotten about Brown disparaging Bronny’s place in the NBA.

“Our relationship has been pretty respectful — besides the s–t he said about Bronny at Summer League — but other than that, we’ve been all right.”

James mentioned Brown’s comment before acknowledging that Brown has “taken that next step” and even touted him as a dark horse MVP candidate this season for a Celtics team that has excelled without Jayson Tatum.

Fans may recall when Brown was caught on camera saying that he doesn’t “think Bronny is a pro” while sitting courtside at a 2024 NBA summer league game. James acknowledged that Brown did later post on social media, calling it a “flex” to have your son play alongside you in the NBA.

