Brian Windhorst made interesting reversal about LeBron James’ future with Lakers

ESPN reporter and unofficial LeBron James expert Brian Windhorst recently changed his tune about the Los Angeles Lakers star’s plans in the offseason.

Last month, Windhorst appeared on his podcast “The Hoop Collective” and expressed uncertainty about James potentially returning to the Lakers. While Windhorst believed that James was by no means retiring next season, the ESPN reporter said he “didn’t know” if the 4-time MVP would be continuing his career wearing purple and gold.

The 46-year-old sportswriter didn’t sound so uncertain during his recent appearance on “First Take.” Not only does Windhorst suddenly believe that James would be sticking with the Lakers, but he also threw out some potential contract figures.

“First off, I think LeBron is angling to sign a multi-year deal in the offseason with the Lakers that will be nine figures. That will be even bigger than the deal he is on now,” said Windhorst during his “First Take” segment, via Gautam Varier of Fadeaway World.

Windhorst added that even if the 20-time All-Star were to sign a $60 million-per-year deal for up to three years, there is no guarantee that James would not retire before the deal ends.

The Lakers star has been known to sign short-term deals with player options to maintain control over his future. But with his next big move likely to be retirement, signing a longer deal wouldn’t keep James from being the master of his own fate.

James is in the first year of a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers he signed in 2022. The 39-year-old has a $51.4 million player option for next season that he will likely decline barring injury.