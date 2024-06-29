 Skip to main content
LeBron James set to make widely expected free agency move

June 29, 2024
by Grey Papke
LeBron James in a Lakers jersey

Apr 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz in the last minute of the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is poised to make a widely-anticipated free agent decision, but his Los Angeles Lakers future does not appear to be in much doubt.

James intends to decline his $51.4 million player option and become a free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, the widespread expectation is that he will simply negotiate a new deal with the Lakers.

There are absolutely no indications that James is considering going elsewhere, especially after the Lakers just drafted his son. This is simply his way of maximizing his contract leverage, a tactic he has consistently used for almost a decade. While it is not clear what his next deal will look like, it will most certainly be structured to his liking.

James remains as good as ever, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.

LeBron JamesLos Angeles Lakers
