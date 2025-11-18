Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James takes huge step toward making his season debut

LeBron James in a Lakers jersey
Apr 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz in the last minute of the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers will not be without LeBron James in the lineup for much longer.

The Lakers star was upgraded to “questionable” on the team’s injury report for the first time this season. The injury designation gives him a chance to suit up for the team’s Tuesday game against the Utah Jazz.

James, who has been dealing with sciatica, got through back-to-back practice sessions with the Lakers’ G League affiliate last week. He took another major step on Monday by participating in a full practice session with the Lakers’ main squad. LeBron is said to be “motivated” and “eager” to make his season debut.

While James could still be ruled out for Tuesday’s game, the friendly circumstances suggest he could give it a go. The Lakers have a four-day break after the contest, which would give him enough time to evaluate how his body responds after enduring live-game action.

The matchup is also a home game against a below-average opponent, with the Lakers’ next game being a road matchup against the same Jazz squad.

Even if James fails to suit up for the Lakers’ next two games, his return to the floor appears to be right around the corner.

