LeBron James launching podcast with former rival player

March 18, 2024
by Darryn Albert
LeBron James in a Lakers jersey

Apr 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz in the last minute of the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is taking his talents to the podcasting realm.

James’ brand UNINTERRUPTED announced Monday in conjunction with ThreeFourTwo Productions that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be launching a new podcast together with former NBA guard JJ Redick (ThreeFourTwo’s co-founder). The podcast is entitled “Mind The Game.”

James also shared a promo clip of the upcoming first episode of the podcast.

Redick, who played the first chunk of his NBA career with the Orlando Magic, was James’ rival in the Eastern Conference during the 2000s when James was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But Redick is a great guy to collaborate with on a podcast in 2024 since he has already had multiple successful pods of his own and is also now an analyst for ESPN.

James boasts some solid media experience himself as the star of the HBO TV talk show “The Shop” (which won a Sports Emmy in 2021). He has already gone viral many times before for his impressive dissections of the game and will now be bringing those skills to his new podcast with Redick.

JJ RedickLeBron James
