LeBron James launching podcast with former rival player

LeBron James is taking his talents to the podcasting realm.

James’ brand UNINTERRUPTED announced Monday in conjunction with ThreeFourTwo Productions that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be launching a new podcast together with former NBA guard JJ Redick (ThreeFourTwo’s co-founder). The podcast is entitled “Mind The Game.”

James also shared a promo clip of the upcoming first episode of the podcast.

Full episode up tomorrow. This is for everyone who truly loves our beautiful game. Shout out to @jj_redick for creating this with us. Wait until we add the visuals/clips to go along with it too! OMG 😱🤯🤯😁 https://t.co/mrAhW8c3bH — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 18, 2024

Redick, who played the first chunk of his NBA career with the Orlando Magic, was James’ rival in the Eastern Conference during the 2000s when James was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But Redick is a great guy to collaborate with on a podcast in 2024 since he has already had multiple successful pods of his own and is also now an analyst for ESPN.

James boasts some solid media experience himself as the star of the HBO TV talk show “The Shop” (which won a Sports Emmy in 2021). He has already gone viral many times before for his impressive dissections of the game and will now be bringing those skills to his new podcast with Redick.