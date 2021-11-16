LeBron James left Lakers’ blowout loss to Bulls early

LeBron James definitely beat the Los Angeles traffic on Monday night.

James’ Los Angeles Lakers suffered another humiliating loss at home to the Chicago Bulls. The star forward, who remains sidelined with an abdominal injury, left the team’s bench early. He headed off to the locker room with 5:18 left in the fourth quarter and the Lakers trailing 114-88, per Mark Medina of NBA.com.

The Bulls would go on to win by a 121-103 final score.

James has not played since Nov. 2 but has maintained a prominent presence on the Laker bench. When things have been going well for them, he has had no problem being front-and-center to celebrate, sometimes even coming on the court during play. James has also often been walking right up to the referees to complain about calls, despite being in street clothes.

But when the going really got tough on Monday evening, James literally got going. At this point though, we can hardly be surprised since James has even walked off early from games that he has played in.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA Today Sports