Video: Pacers announcer was not happy with LeBron James’ celebration

Indiana Pacers announcer Quinn Buckner was not happy with LeBron James over a celebration the Los Angeles Lakers star did on Wednesday.

James scored 39 points in his Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win over the Pacers. James made five three-pointers in the game, including some big ones late. After sinking a three to make it a 110-104 game late in the fourth, James broke out the “Big Balls Dance” for a celebration.

Buckner did not appreciate James’ gesture.

Man’s was big mad at Lebron after this 3 pointer.. lol smh pic.twitter.com/I59xT00Fcp — roosɛvɛlt (@rozvlt) November 25, 2021

“He needs to get a warning about that behavior, I’m sorry,” Buckner said of LeBron. “There’s only so much craziness you can take.”

The NBA has made clear that they do not want players doing the “Big Balls Dance.” One player recently was fined for doing it.

Will the league penalize James as Buckner suggests? That remains to be seen.