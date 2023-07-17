LeBron James makes bold Kyrie Irving claim

LeBron James is singing the praises of Uncle Drew this week.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James sparked debate over the weekend with a bold claim about his former co-star Kyrie Irving. James voiced his opinion that Irving is the best player in NBA history with the ball in his hands.

“EVER!!!!!!!!!!” James wrote, co-signing on another tweet that had initially delivered the take about Irving.

LeBron giving high praise to Kyrie Irving on his IG story 🙌 (via @kingjames) pic.twitter.com/OjRMNAxuYy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 17, 2023

For Irving, James’ teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-17, he has a bag unlike anyone else in the modern game. With his ball-handling wizardry, complete layup package, and ability to score from any distance and any angle off the dribble, Irving has virtually no weaknesses on the offensive side of the ball.

Other hoops enthusiasts might point to Allen Iverson (or even “Pistol” Pete Maravich for older-school fans) as the most skilled on-ball player ever. But James has his pick, and it is the eight-time All-Star Irving (whom he might still reunite with some time down the road).