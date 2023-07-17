 Skip to main content
LeBron James makes bold Kyrie Irving claim

July 17, 2023
by Darryn Albert
LeBron James in a Lakers jersey

Apr 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz in the last minute of the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is singing the praises of Uncle Drew this week.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James sparked debate over the weekend with a bold claim about his former co-star Kyrie Irving. James voiced his opinion that Irving is the best player in NBA history with the ball in his hands.

“EVER!!!!!!!!!!” James wrote, co-signing on another tweet that had initially delivered the take about Irving.

For Irving, James’ teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-17, he has a bag unlike anyone else in the modern game. With his ball-handling wizardry, complete layup package, and ability to score from any distance and any angle off the dribble, Irving has virtually no weaknesses on the offensive side of the ball.

Other hoops enthusiasts might point to Allen Iverson (or even “Pistol” Pete Maravich for older-school fans) as the most skilled on-ball player ever. But James has his pick, and it is the eight-time All-Star Irving (whom he might still reunite with some time down the road).

Kyrie IrvingLeBron James
