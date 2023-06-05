Report: Kyrie Irving made interesting recruiting pitch to LeBron James

Kyrie Irving is set to become a free agent this summer, and he reportedly still has interest in reuniting with former teammate LeBron James. Though, Irving apparently wants LeBron to come to him.

Irving recently reached out to James to pitch him on the idea of playing together with the Dallas Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2023

LeBron is still under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers through next season. He has a player option for 2024-25. There has been no indication that he will seek a trade this offseason or wants to play for another team.

The Lakers remain committed to James and Anthony Davis, especially after the team unexpectedly reached the Western Conference Finals. The question is whether the Lakers will try to add a third star this summer. They have reportedly not ruled that out.

Irving was said to have interest in a reunion with LeBron before Kyrie was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. James was openly disappointed that the Lakers did not find a way to acquire Irving. A recent report claimed L.A. is not planning to pursue Irving this offseason, either, so perhaps Kyrie is trying another angle by recruiting LeBron to Dallas. It seems unlikely to work.