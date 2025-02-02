LeBron James posts public message for Anthony Davis after trade

LeBron James is sending a message to his longtime co-star now that their six-season partnership has officially come to an end.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James spoke out in an Instagram Story post on Sunday about the shocking blockbuster that sent Lakers teammate Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a package for Luka Doncic. James posted a photo of him and Davis embracing along with the caption, “Love you my dog!! Go crazy over there! Woe 4L! See you soon.” Also included within James’ post was a teardrop emoji.

LeBron James sends a message to Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/DUTjuc2sUa — Dime Alerts (@DimeAlerts) February 2, 2025

James and Davis had been teammates in Los Angeles ever since the latter arrived via trade in 2019. The two All-Stars had fantastic chemistry with one another and led the Lakers to a championship in 2020. But James and Davis were ultimately never able to realistically contend for a second title, in large part due to the Lakers’ failure to put a viable supporting cast around the two of them.

In any case though, James will always share a close friendship with Davis, his fellow Klutch Sports client. James also made a point of firing back on Saturday night at an erroneous report about his relationship with Davis.