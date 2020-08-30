LeBron James mocked over his receding hair

LeBron James has been battling opponents on the court for decades and fighting off the hair gods the last several years as well.

Fans and observers have noticed for years that James has a receding hairline that he continues to cover up. On Saturday, James’ hair looked especially thin in spots, and viewers were all over it with the memes, commenting on the shape it yielded.

Lebron’s Hair looking like an Omnitrix pic.twitter.com/4LgAEDwiEX — Toto (@solomonlc) August 30, 2020

Lebron hair looking like the black widow logo pic.twitter.com/vt7sAFNOii — randon (@b_wilkinson25) August 30, 2020

James knows all about his hair struggle and has poked fun at himself for it over the years.

Charles Barkley has long urged James to “come on home” and embrace baldness with a shaved head, but the 35-year-old Los Angeles Laker continues to fight the good fight.