LeBron James hints at big reason for NBA’s ratings drop

NBA ratings are down significantly from where they were at this time last year, and there has been a lot of discussion about whether a significant change is needed for the league. LeBron James seems to have the same complaint as a lot of fans.

James was asked on Thursday if he has any thoughts about the NBA’s new All-Star Game, which will feature a mini-tournament with untimed games. LeBron did not offer much, but he did take the opportunity to hint at what he believes has become an issue for the NBA as a whole.

“We gotta do something. Obviously the last couple of years have not been a great All-Star Game that Sunday night,” James said. “But, listen, it’s a bigger conversation. It’s not just the All-Star Game. It’s our game in general. Our game is … there’s a lot of f–ing threes being shot, so it’s a bigger conversation than just the All-Star Game.”

NBA teams are on pace to combine for more three-point attempts this season than any other in league history. The Boston Celtics have attempted more than 50 three-pointers per game, which would shatter the NBA record if it holds. That is by design, as head coach Joe Mazzulla said nearly two years ago that there is no more important stat in today’s NBA than three-point attempt rate.

Some have suggested the NBA should consider moving the three-point line back. Adam Silver said this week that he does not believe that is a viable solution, but the commissioner admitted there are issues.

“Whether there’s some tweaks we should make, and my sense is I do think we should take seriously, this notion of more diversity in offense,” Silver said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “I watch as many games as all of you do, and to the extent that it’s not so much a 3-point issue, but that some of the audience, some of the offenses start to look sort of cookie cutter and teams are copying each other. I think that’s something we should pay attention to.”

The Celtics are off to a 21-6 start this year after winning it all last season. That makes it hard to argue against their three-point approach, though there is no question many fans have been turned off by it.

If ratings continue to dip, the NBA may have no choice but to consider a radical change.