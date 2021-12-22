LeBron James did not give Suns too much credit after losing to them

The Phoenix Suns have now won five straight games against the Los Angeles Lakers dating back to last year’s playoffs. Still however, LeBron James is not giving them too much credit.

The Suns beat the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday by a 108-90 blowout final. After the game, James emphasized one point about the matchup.

“They’re at full strength and we are not,” said James, per Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation.

The context of the quote was James speaking on how the Lakers stacked up against the Suns.

LeBron says it's hard to judge how the Lakers stack up against the Suns right now because "they are at full strength and we're not." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 22, 2021

The Lakers were missing Anthony Davis due to a left knee injury and had a number of other players, including Malik Monk and Avery Bradley, out due to health and safety protocols. Still, James’ point does not exactly resonate when the Lakers already played the Suns in October when both sides were at full strength. Phoenix won that game in a blowout as well, leading to some of the Lakers players getting into an altercation on the bench.

The Suns have the NBA’s best record right now at 25-5 and look even better than they did during their Finals run last season. For his part though, James will hold off on giving the Suns their credit until he feels it is a fairer fight.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA Today Sports