LeBron James lays out his one rule for son Bronny on Lakers next season

LeBron James is officially setting the ground rules for his son-teammate.

On the latest episode of UNINTERRUPTED’s “The Shop,” the Los Angeles Lakers star James spoke out on his one rule for his son Bronny when they are teammates on the Lakers next season. LeBron said that Bronny cannot call him “dad” while on the court.

“He cannot call me ‘dad’ in the workplace,” said LeBron. “At home, I could be ‘dad.’ [But on the court], he’s gotta call me ‘2-3’, or ‘Bron,’ or ‘GOAT’ if he wants to. That’s up to him … [But he] cannot be running down the court and be like, ‘Dad, I’m open!'” He cannot do that.”

Here is the full clip.

Is @KingJames cool with Bronny calling him “Dad” on the court?#TheShop Live From Paris premieres this Thursday, 8/29 on our YouTube channel! Presented by @Nike. pic.twitter.com/96Yh3TRYmn — The Shop (@TheShopUN) August 27, 2024

The 19-year-old Bronny, LeBron’s eldest son, was picked by the Lakers in the second round of the NBA Draft earlier in the summer (No. 55 overall). That creates an unprecedented situation whereby a father and son will be sharing the court as teammates for the very first time in NBA history.

LeBron did note in the above clip that there won’t be much of an adjustment for him as he already calls his son “Bronny” rather than “son.” But Bronny will certainly have an adjustment period of his own, even beyond the one that just he had during his shaky Summer League experience.