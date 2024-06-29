LeBron James open to signing below max to accommodate ‘impact player’

LeBron James opted out of his Los Angeles Lakers contract, as expected, but there is little doubt that he will ultimately re-sign with the team. The terms of that next contract may be dictated, however, by what the Lakers can pull off in free agency.

James and his agent Rich Paul have made clear to the Lakers that he is open to taking less than the max if it means the team can afford another impact player, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. By taking less money, James could allow the Lakers to open up the full mid-level exception of $12.9 million.

James would want the Lakers to pursue a playmaker such as Klay Thompson or James Harden with the MLE. He would also be open to an established big man such as Jonas Valanciunas. According to Paul, James will ask for the max if the Lakers cannot add a player like that.

The Lakers could certainly be helped by James’ flexibility. A pursuit of Thompson, for instance, seems more realistic than ever, though it remains to be seen if the MLE would be enough to get him to sign there. If it is, James’ flexibility will largely be what made it happen.