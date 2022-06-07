LeBron James names 1 current playoff team he would want to play for

LeBron James is once again professing admiration for one of his longtime rivals.

James made an intriguing comment in a trailer for an upcoming episode of “The Shop.” The Los Angeles Lakers forward was asked which of the current playoff teams he would most want to play for, and he named the Golden State Warriors.

“It’d be Golden State,” James admitted in the clip.

It’s not clear when the episode was filmed, but it stands to reason this was probably prior to the start of the NBA Finals, when there would have been at least four teams still standing. In theory, that would have left the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks as other possible options. He may have even been talking about the entire playoff field, which his Lakers ere notably absent from this year.

Still, this answer does not come as a surprise. James knows how well the Warriors could theoretically complement his own game. He has even said in the past that the Warriors employ the NBA star he would most like to play alongside. While this is highly unlikely to ever happen, it’s still interesting to see James so open in his respect and admiration for the team that has denied him in three separate NBA Finals.