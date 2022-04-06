LeBron James reveals 1 current NBA player he most wants to play with

During his NBA career, LeBron James has played with the good (e.g. peak Dwyane Wade and young Kyrie Irving), the bad (e.g. washed-up Shaq and washed-up-from-being-washed-up Mike Bibby), and the ugly (e.g. Russell Westbrook and Russell Westbrook for a second time). But there is one current player James has yet to team up with and would really like to.

In the latest episode of HBO’s “The Shop,” the Los Angeles Lakers forward James revealed the one active player whom he would most like to team up with — Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

“In today’s game, s–t, there’s some motherf–kers in today’s game, but Steph Curry,” said James. “Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with, for sure, [in] today’s game … Lethal. Steph, when he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena.”

James also said that his son Bronny is the one he most wants to play with overall and that retired Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is the all-time player he would most like to team up with (though James did acknowledge that “obviously MJ [Michael Jordan] was crazy cold” and mentioned Kobe Bryant and Penny Hardaway as well).

Curry is a very interesting choice for James, as he is viewed as one of James’ biggest career rivals. The two have battled each other four separate times in the Finals with Curry emerging victorious three of those times. But Curry’s off-the-dribble hocus-pocus from past the three-point line would indeed complement James’ runaway locomotive game going downhill and his improved-with-age back-to-the-basket game pretty darn well.

The two ex-MVPs have played together before on All-Star teams, and James reportedly even tried to recruit Curry not all that long ago. Now we know for certain that Curry is the current player James wants to play with above all.

Photo: Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports