Draymond Green ‘upset’ at LeBron James over Lakers star’s latest project

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t exactly being the most supportive friend toward his good buddy LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star recently launched his joint podcast called “Mind the Game” with former NBA veteran JJ Redick.

The pair referred to their new show as “a celebration of the sport” and an avenue for them to “wax poetic” about the game of basketball.

Full episode up tomorrow. This is for everyone who truly loves our beautiful game. Shout out to @jj_redick for creating this with us. Wait until we add the visuals/clips to go along with it too! OMG 😱🤯🤯😁 https://t.co/mrAhW8c3bH — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 18, 2024

Green admitted on a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show” that he felt “a little upset” that James started the podcast with Redick. The Warriors star had hoped that James would have considered appearing on Green’s show first before getting behind the mic with someone else.

“I must say, I am a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast but he hasn’t been on ‘The Draymond Green Show.’ … I guess I’ll live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I got to pick with him later,” said Green.

Draymond Green admits that he’s a little upset LeBron James hasn’t joined the Draymond Green show yet (🎥 @TheVolumeSports / h/t @NBABeyondCourt) pic.twitter.com/rpOxj86ya5 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 19, 2024

Green did accept that James didn’t just appear as a guest on a podcast with Redick. The project is very much James’ as it is Redick’s. “Mind the Game” is a joint venture between James’ brand UNINTERRUPTED and Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions.

Green and James have developed a strong relationship over the years. Given the rapport they have with one another, this is probably an ordeal they’ll be able to move past.