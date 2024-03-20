 Skip to main content
Draymond Green ‘upset’ at LeBron James over Lakers star’s latest project

March 19, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Draymond Green during a Warriors game

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half during game five of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t exactly being the most supportive friend toward his good buddy LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star recently launched his joint podcast called “Mind the Game” with former NBA veteran JJ Redick.

The pair referred to their new show as “a celebration of the sport” and an avenue for them to “wax poetic” about the game of basketball.

Green admitted on a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show” that he felt “a little upset” that James started the podcast with Redick. The Warriors star had hoped that James would have considered appearing on Green’s show first before getting behind the mic with someone else.

“I must say, I am a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast but he hasn’t been on ‘The Draymond Green Show.’ … I guess I’ll live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I got to pick with him later,” said Green.

Green did accept that James didn’t just appear as a guest on a podcast with Redick. The project is very much James’ as it is Redick’s. “Mind the Game” is a joint venture between James’ brand UNINTERRUPTED and Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions.

Green and James have developed a strong relationship over the years. Given the rapport they have with one another, this is probably an ordeal they’ll be able to move past.

