LeBron James recruiting Steph Curry to Lakers?

Stephen Curry still has another year-plus remaining on his current contract, and he is eligible to sign another max extension this offseason. If for some reason he decides he wants to leave the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James is reportedly ready to pounce.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “Hoop Collective” podcast this week that LeBron wants Curry to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. The recruiting has apparently already begun.

“Steph is eligible for a contract extension this summer, and LeBron started recruiting him at the All-Star break,” Windhorst said, via NBA Central.

Breathe, Warriors fans.

It’s hard to envision Curry in another uniform, but people probably said the same about LeBron in his first go-around with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While nothing would shock us given the current NBA landscape, the idea of Curry joining LeBron in L.A. seems pretty farfetched.

The Warriors have had some bad injury luck over the past two years, but they’re hovering around .500 this season even without Klay Thompson. Curry has already won three NBA championships, so his legacy is intact no matter what he does. He’ll also earn just under $46 million next season and is eligible to sign a four-year extension worth roughly $215 million. There are plenty of reasons for him to not leave Golden State.

Windhorst’s report combined with the recent tweet LeBron sent about Curry is enough to send NBA fans into a frenzy, but we wouldn’t count on LeBron and Steph ever teaming up.