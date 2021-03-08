LeBron James shares cool tweet after getting to finally play with Steph Curry

LeBron James and Steph Curry have been two of the best players in the NBA over the last decade, and they finally got to be on the same side of the court.

James was the captain of one All-Star team for Sunday’s competition at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, while Kevin Durant captained the other.

James made Giannis Antetokounmpo the first pick in the draft. Durant took his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving second. Then with his second pick, James selected Curry, giving them the opportunity to team up.

Curry scored 28 points and made eight 3-pointers as Team LeBron won the game 170-150. James said it was cool to finally play with Curry.

Damian Lillard also made eight 3-pointers for Team LeBron and was among the high scorers on the squad. But the best performance came from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who didn’t miss a field goal and won MVP honors for his son.