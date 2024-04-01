LeBron James once again hints at his looming retirement

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Sunday reminded fans of just how dominant he still is on the court. James also reminded fans that his run won’t last for much longer.

39-year-old James put on a vintage performance in a 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

James poured in 40 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on a sterling 13/17 shooting clip. The Lakers star also tied his career high with 9 three-pointers on just 10 attempts.

Given how well James continues to play late into his career, it’s no surprise that fans and reporters alike want to know how long the 4-time MVP will keep it up.

James during his postgame press conference echoed three words when pressed on the topic: “not very long.”

“Not very long,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Not very long. I’m on the other side, obviously, of the hill. So I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know what or when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

In James’ 21st season, the Lakers star has averaged 25.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists across 65 games played. He’s also shot 41.6% from beyond the arc, which would surpass his career high if James maintains the mark until the end of the season.