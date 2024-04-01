 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 31, 2024

LeBron James once again hints at his looming retirement

March 31, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
LeBron James in a Lakers jersey

Apr 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz in the last minute of the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Sunday reminded fans of just how dominant he still is on the court. James also reminded fans that his run won’t last for much longer.

39-year-old James put on a vintage performance in a 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

James poured in 40 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on a sterling 13/17 shooting clip. The Lakers star also tied his career high with 9 three-pointers on just 10 attempts.

Given how well James continues to play late into his career, it’s no surprise that fans and reporters alike want to know how long the 4-time MVP will keep it up.

James during his postgame press conference echoed three words when pressed on the topic: “not very long.”

“Not very long,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Not very long. I’m on the other side, obviously, of the hill. So I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know what or when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

In James’ 21st season, the Lakers star has averaged 25.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists across 65 games played. He’s also shot 41.6% from beyond the arc, which would surpass his career high if James maintains the mark until the end of the season.

Article Tags

LeBron James
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus