Warriors owner responds to LeBron James recruiting Steph Curry

Stephen Curry has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors, and it goes without saying that his peers have taken note. LeBron James is one star player who has supposedly already begun recruiting Curry, but Warriors owner Joe Lacob doesn’t seem all that concerned about his two-time NBA MVP leaving.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic asked Lacob about the reports that LeBron has been recruiting Curry, and Lacob emphasized that Curry has earned the right to leave via free agency if he wants to. The Warriors owner mentioned how he is still on good terms with Kevin Durant and said he views the Curry situation the same way, though he hopes Curry wants to remain in Golden State.

But if Curry does decide to leave, Lacob doesn’t seem to think the seven-time All-Star would want to want to play with LeBron.

“He’s done a lot for us, we’ve done a lot for him,” Lacob said. “I would hope that we provide the environment for him that he wants to be at for the rest of his …

“I’m certainly not worried about the guy you mentioned recruiting him. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

We tend to agree with Lacob. Curry has already won three NBA championships, so it’s not as if he’s chasing a ring. He is also eligible to sign another extension with the Warriors that will be worth well over $200 million. Golden State has had some bad injury luck in recent years and still should be a contender when Klay Thompson returns.

LeBron has gone out of his way to flatter Curry on social media, but the thought of Curry in a Lakers uniform seems farfetched.